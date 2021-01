Six Christmas light ornaments isolated on a white background.

If you’re ready to throw your Christmas lights out in trash with 2020, there’s an environmentally friendly way to do it in North Mankato.

Residents can bring old or broken lights to the Riverbend Recycling Center at 600 Webster Ave. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with 24-hour drop-off available.

For questions, call (507) 625-8632.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com