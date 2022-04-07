North Mankato officer announces run for Faribault County Sheriff

A North Mankato police officer will run for sheriff in Faribault County.

Jacob Kral, who served as a deputy in Faribault County will run in the upcoming election.

In a media release, Kral says he has devoted himself to public service for 17 years as a deputy, police officer, and reserve officer. He has also taught Minnesota DNR youth safety classes.

Kral and his wife Brooke have three children and live on a family farm in Faribault County.

Kral is a member of the Lura Lake Association, the Lura Lake Aeration Association, and the Faribault County Farm Bureau.

“As a resident of Faribault County for many years now, I feel it is my time to give back to the community and be a voice for all residents,” Kral said in his release.

The 2022 general election is set for Tuesday, November 8.