North Mankato officer announces run for Nicollet County Sheriff

A North Mankato Police officer has announced he’ll run for Nicollet County Sheriff.

Chad Honetschlager said in a press release sent Tuesday that he has officially filed his candidacy.

Honetschlager is a five-year veteran of the North Mankato Police Department. Prior to that, he spent 12 years as a volunteer reserve deputy for the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and five years as a reserve officer with the Mankato Police.

Prior to his career in law enforcement, Honetschlager worked in sales and project management.

Honetschlager says his goals include improving relationships between the residents of Nicollet County and the sheriff’s office.

Honetschlager’s announcement sets up a three-way race for sheriff in Nicollet County. Incumbent Sheriff Dave Lange announced Monday he would run for a sixth term. Nicollet County Investigator Marc Chadderdon began his campaign for the job last month.

Honetschlager is the second North Mankato Police officer to announce a run for a sheriff’s seat. Officer Jacob Kral announced his candidacy for Faribault County Sheriff in April.