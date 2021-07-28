North Mankato opens annex to public as a cooling space

North Mankato is offering a cool place to those looking to escape Wednesday’s intense heat.

The city announced Tuesday it has opened the North Mankato Police Annex Community Room as a safe cooling space for those who need relief from the heat.

The community room, located at 1001 Belgrade Ave, will be open until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29th. Cups, water, and restrooms will be available, and the space is continuously monitored by video and audio surveillance.

The neighboring Taylor Library will also be available during regular business hours from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, contact City Hall at (507) 625-4141.