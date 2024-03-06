North Mankato Police citing drivers for crosswalk violations

North Mankato police say they’re citing drivers as school crossing guards are reporting crosswalk violations.

Guards from schools around the city have complained of motorists driving through crosswalks when school children and crossing guards with flags are present.

Police say they’ve stopped and charged drivers for the violation, a misdemeanor criminal offense, but previous convictions could increase the charge to a gross misdemeanor.

“Be aware of what’s going on around you,” said North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson. “We have seen these violations at controlled intersections guarded by stop lights and crossing guards, and still motorists have told our officers, ‘I didn’t see the pedestrian.’”