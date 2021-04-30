North Mankato Police give update on child luring incident

North Mankato Police say they believe there’s no threat to the public after a report of an attempted child luring incident Tuesday.

Police stopped short of calling the report false, but said in a news release that they don’t believe the incident “occurred as described.”

The release from Chief Ross Gullickson said investigators spent “exhaustive time” reviewing multiple hours of surveillance footage in the area and re-interviewed those involved.

The police department says they still urge the importance of advising children on what to do should an unknown person or vehicle approach them, and thanked the community for their attention to the matter.