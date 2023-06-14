North Mankato Police hosting Parental Internet Safety presentation

North Mankato Police are hosting a free presentation on Parental Internet Safety this Friday.

Officer Pohlmann will share information about the risks children encounter online, common tricks used by online offenders, and what you can do to help your child stay safe on the internet.

The presentation will be at 6 p.m. at the North Mankato Police Annex. Space is limited and an RVP is required by calling 511-6417.