North Mankato Police investigating loader theft

(Mankto, MN) – North Mankato Police are investigating the theft of construction equipment from a work site.

A Caterpillar Model 950G front-end style-loader was taken from a sewer utility construction site on the 1800 block of Pleasant View Drive. Police believe the theft occurred sometime between Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25.

The loader is valued at approximately $66,000.

Anyone with information should contact the North Mankato Police Department.

