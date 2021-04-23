North Mankato Police Investigating Mower Theft

North Mankato police are investigating a theft from a local business.

Police say a Bad boy Rogue 72- Yamaha mower was stolen on the night of April 15 from Starr Cycle. It was discovered missing and reported the following day.

A newer model, white Dodge Ram with a trailer bed was used in the theft, according to a press release. The license plates on the truck and trailer appeared to be concealed by tape. A photo of a male driver was captured on video.

Starr Cycle is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The mower is valued at $12,000.

Anyone with information should contact Lt Nicole Adams at (507) 625-7883.