North Mankato Police investigating park damage

(North Mankato, MN) – The North Mankato Police Department is looking for the vandals responsible for damaging three parks in the city over the weekend.

Police say benches were tipped over and flower pots and garbage cans overturned at Centennial Park, water sprinklers at Wheeler Park were removed, and a vehicle was driven over the grass at Spring Lake Park.

The extent of the damages isn’t yet known. Anyone with information should contact police at (507) 625-7883.