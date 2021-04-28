North Mankato Police investigating possible child luring incident

North Mankato Police are investigating a possible child luring incident that happened Tuesday near two elementary schools.

According to a press release from the police department, a pair of 9-year-old children were playing near Monroe and Bridges Elementary schools at about 7:30 p.m. when a pickup truck approached the children and two masked men told them to get into the vehicle, promising candy.

The children left the area on their bicycles and told their parents what happened. The juveniles believed the vehicle may have been following them.

The pickup was described as red, without a topper, and had rust along the wheel wells.

The occupants were described as white males in their 30’s, wearing full ski masks.

North Mankato Police officers spoke to the children and searched the area thoroughly, but did not find a vehicle matching the description.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact North Mankato Lt Nicole Adams at (507) 625-7883.

Chief of Police Ross Gullickson said the children did exactly what they were supposed to do, and asked parents to remind children what they should do when an unknown person or vehicle approaches them.