North Mankato police investigating teen’s death

(North Mankato, MN) – North Mankato police are investigating the sudden death of a teenager.

A press release from police chief Ross Gullickson said officers responded just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to a report of an unresponsive teen boy at a residence on the 2200 block of Willow Lane.

The 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived.

Police say family members were at the home, and there were no signs of trauma.

Foul play is not suspected. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.