North Mankato Police investigating young man’s death as possible overdose

North Mankato Police are investigating a young man’s death as a possible overdose.

Officers were summoned to a residence on the 300 block of Page Ave for a report of an unresponsive male. The caller told police the victim may have “used something.”

Responding police performed CPR and administered NARCAN, but lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.

A 22-year-old Mankato man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

North Mankato Police and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force will continue the investigation.