North Mankato Police searching for laundry thieves

North Mankato Police are searching for a pair of thieves who left their victims hanging out to dry.

Police say on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m., two women entered the Kato Quick Wash on Lookout Dr and stole over $1,000 worth of children’s and adult clothing from the dryers.

The women drove away in a white or gray Buick Rendezvous.

Police are asking anyone with information about suspects’ identities to contact North Mankato police at (507) 625-7883.