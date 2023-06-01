North Mankato Police searching for theft suspect

North Mankato Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in two thefts from motor vehicles at Caswell Sports Complex on Monday at about 5:30 p.m.

A vehicle with recording capabilities was parked directly behind the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the thefts and captured the incidents on camera, according to police.

North Mankato Police say the suspect’s black Chevy Traverse with Ohio plates was located at the Mall of America in Bloomington. Investigators say the vehicle had been rented from the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania airport and hadn’t been returned.

The thefts and the identity of the suspect remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Mankato Police at (507) 625-7883.