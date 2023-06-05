North Mankato Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

North Mankato Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

Colin Raberge was last seen on Saturday, June 3 at his North Mankato home. Raberge is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 115 lbs, with brown hair and eyes and a thin build.

Police say Raberge left his home driving a white 2011 Chevy Traverse with Minnesota Vietnam Veteran license plate 6050VV. Raberge also has a family dog with him, according to a news release.

Police believe Raberge is traveling out of state to an unknown location, but possibly to Alabama or Montana.

Anyone who has information about Raberge’s whereabouts or who has communicated with him in any way is asked to contact North Mankato police at (507) 931-1570 or (507) 625-7883 and ask for Investigator Brian Gangelhoff.