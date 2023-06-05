River 105 River 105 Logo

North Mankato Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

June 5, 2023 11:50AM CDT
Colin Raberge, North Mankato Police

North Mankato Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

Colin Raberge was last seen on Saturday, June 3 at his North Mankato home.  Raberge is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 115 lbs, with brown hair and eyes and a thin build.

Colin Raberge is driving a Chevy Traverse that is similar to the vehicle pictured here.

Police say Raberge left his home driving a white 2011 Chevy Traverse with Minnesota Vietnam Veteran license plate 6050VV.  Raberge also has a family dog with him, according to a news release.

Police believe Raberge is traveling out of state to an unknown location, but possibly to Alabama or Montana.

Anyone who has information about Raberge’s whereabouts or who has communicated with him in any way is asked to contact North Mankato police at (507) 931-1570 or (507) 625-7883 and ask for Investigator Brian Gangelhoff.

