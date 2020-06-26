North Mankato Police: Suspected overdose victim expected to survive

(North Mankato, MN) – North Mankato Police say an overdose victim is expected to survive after efforts by emergency personnel.

Police and medics responded to a report of a female not breathing at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 400 block of McKinley Ave.

A press release from Chief of Police Ross Gullickson says officers found an unresponsive 38-year-old female at the scene. They began administering CPR and NALOXONE, a medication designed to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

The woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato and is expected to survive, according to the release.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and North Mankato Police are investigating the incident.