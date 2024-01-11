North Mankato Police warm of scam kidnapping call

North Mankato Police responded to a scam kidnapping call on Tuesday.

Police say a father had received a phone call while he was at work from what appeared to be his adult daughter’s phone number. The father could hear sounds of a female in distress in the background as an unfamiliar voice told him they had kidnapped his daughter and would harm her if they were not paid $1,000.

The daughter was found at her workplace and was not in any danger.

Police say her number was “spoofed” by the scammers and are warning the public not to be aware of the scams.