North Mankato pool, library collaborating for adult murder mystery party

North Mankato’s Taylor Library and Spring Lake Park Swim Facility are teaming up for a night of fun and mystery next month.

The library will host Murder in Margaritialand, an adult murder mystery night, at the swim facility on August 12. Attendees will have the option to swim from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the murder mystery from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost is $20, which includes food and drink. After registering, the library will send an email with character options. Register early for a more prominent character.

The event is open to adults age 21 and older

REGISTER HERE OR USE THE QR CODE BELOW