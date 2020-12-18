North Mankato public hearing on food truck ordinance is Monday

North Mankato will hold a public hearing Monday night as the city council considers a proposed food truck ordinance.

The ordinance would waive the number of days that a food truck can remain in one spot, a change aimed at helping businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance would also allow North Mankato businesses with a food service license to set up and operate a food truck on the business property.

The remote hearing can be viewed on Charter Channel 180, or Consolidated Communications Channel 98. Residents who wish to speak during the public comment or open forum period can contact the city clerk at [email protected] to be added to the list.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 21.