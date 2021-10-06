North Mankato resident invited to take Strategic Plan Survey for Taylor Library

North Mankato is completing its Taylor Library Strategic Plan and is inviting area residents to take a survey regarding the future of the library.

The plan’s purpose is to examine how public libraries are changing, and how those changes may affect the Taylor Library, as well as to identify ways the library can serve residents. It will also provide a framework for improvement that is consistent with the goals of North Mankato.

Residents can access the survey online, or obtain a paper copy at the Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave. The survey is available until Oct 22.