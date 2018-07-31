North Mankato Residents Vow To Eradicate Racist Signs From Neighborhood

North Mankato residents are making efforts to remove racist propaganda that is popping up around Upper North.

Signs bearing the words “AMERICA IS A WHITE NATION,” have appeared recently in the King Arthur Park neighborhood.

Samantha Campa, who lives in the King Arthur area, saw the signs as she was driving to work. She says that after the second sign, she realized what it was, so her husband stopped, took a photo, and tore it down.

Campa asked on social media for residents in the area to join her in tearing down the signs as they encounter them. She received responses from some who had already removed signs, and from people who were astounded they were witnessing such a display of racism in 2018.

Southern Minnesota News found one of the signs taped to a light pole at the intersection of James Drive and Sharon Drive. The sign was made of regulation white paper, the text on the forefront of a white power symbol. It was taped to the pole with black duct tape.

Lt. Dan Forster with the North Mankato Police Department says the signs were reported early Tuesday morning. Officers scoured the area and removed whatever signs they found.

The incident is under investigation.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook