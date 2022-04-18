North Mankato seeking input on electric & auto vehicles

The City of North Mankato is conducting research on electric and autonomous vehicles in an effort to prepare for the advancements in those technologies.

A press release says the city hopes to understand the potential impacts on existing transportation infrastructure and economic development as electric and autonomous vehicles are integrating quickly into daily life.

Through April 27, North Mankato residents can access a survey online to give their input on the usage and perceptions of the vehicles. Paper copies are also available at North Mankato City Hall.

The federal and state governments have provided funding to municipalities to plan for this form of transportation, according to the release.

TAKE THE SURVEY