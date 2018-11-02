North Mankato Serial Stalker Facing 16 Felony Charges For Continued Contact With Victim

A North Mankato man already in custody in Blue Earth County for felony stalking is facing charges for more of the same.

Forty-one-year-old Dwayne Qutez Irving is charged with eight felony counts of domestic abuse and eight felony counts of violating a no contact order.

According to the criminal complaint, Irving’s victim was meeting with a probation agent October 4 to provide a victim impact statement when Irving called her. The victim told the probation agent that Irving had been calling her recently and she had been speaking with him.

Eight phone calls were recorded of Irving contacting the victim from the Blue Earth County jail, according to court documents. Six calls were made in September, and two calls were placed to the victim in October.

Court records show that Irving was previously convicted of stalking and violating an Order for Protection in August 2018, 5th degree assault in August 2017, and violating a domestic abuse no contact order in August 2018.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook