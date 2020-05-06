North Mankato sets spring drop-off dates

(North Mankato, MN) – The City of North Mankato and West Central Sanitation have set dates for a spring dump drop-off.

Drop-off dates are Wednesday, May 27 – Sunday, May 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 610 Webster Ave.

A waiting line will be set up along the north side of Webster Ave, and a gate attendant will monitor the number of entrants into the site. Residents should be prepared to show proof of North Mankato residency.

Residents are asked to wear a mask while unloading their own items.

There will be no curbside pick-up or sharing tent.

Items that will not be accepted include tires, motor oil, batteries, hazardous waste, brush, and more. For questions, cal (507) 625-4141.