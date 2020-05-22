North Mankato shows spirited humor during water tower project

(North Mankato, MN) – Crews working on updating the North Mankato logo on the city water tower showed some spirited humor.

Workman removing letters from the word “north” in the old logo stopped to take a photo mid-way through the process.

After the ‘r’ and ‘h’ were off the tower, the tower ironically read “NOT MANKATO,” something every North Mankato resident says regularly.

Another photo shows the ‘t’ in ‘north’ blocked by the hoist platform, making the tower appear to say “No Mankato.”

The antics gave way to progress, however. The city announced the water tower project was complete, and shared a photo of the new logo.