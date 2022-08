The new splash pad in North Mankato has officially opened.

The city invites the community to enjoy the new facility with family and friends. The public can help spread the word by posting pictures on social media using #NorthKatoSplash.

The splash pad was built using a Ward Family Foundation donation of $150,000 matched by the city.

The splash pad is next to Fallenstein Playground at 1875 Howard Dr W.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.