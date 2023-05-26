North Mankato Splash Pad opens for summer

The North Mankato Splash Pad has opened for the summer, along with a new on-site shelter.

The newly-constructed shelter is located east of the Splash Pad at 1875 Howard Dr W, and provides shade, seating, and restrooms for the splash pad, Fallenstein Playground, and Fallenstein Field patrons.

The shelter is available for reservations online or by calling 507-625-4141.

The Splash Pad is located next to Fallenstein Playground and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.