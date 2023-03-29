North Mankato Spring Clean Up will change to every other year after 2023

North Mankato’s Spring Clean Up, which is scheduled for next month, will move to every other year after 2023.

The 2023 Spring Clean Up is Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20 for Lower North and Monday, April 24 for Upper North.

The service is available only for North Mankato residents who pay for refuse collection on their utility billing through West Central Sanitation. Materials brought in from outside of North Mankato could result in a loss of service.

In 2023, both a spring pick-up and a fall drop-off will be held. In 2024, a drop-off event will be held in both the spring and fall. In 2025, both a spring pick-up and a fall drop-off event will be held.

Crews will collect refuse and bulky items which are not collected as part of their regular garbage service. All items must be separated and placed on the boulevard, not in alleyways. Residents will be limited to one of each type of appliance per household (TV’s are not considered appliances).

Residents with appliances to be picked up must call City Hall beginning April 10th, 2023, to be put on the list. Items that will NOT be accepted are as follows:

• Mattresses & Box Springs

• Motor Oil

• Batteries

• Hazardous Waste

• Aerosols

• Cooking Oil & Grease

• Brush

• Tires

• Non-electric refrigerators

• The following construction &renovation items: rock, cement/cement block, asphalt shingles, treated lumber, paint, drywall, insulation, sealants, or oils

• Items too large to fit in the back of a truck