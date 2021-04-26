North Mankato Spring drop-off starts this week

North Mankato’s annual Spring drop-off starts this week and continues through the weekend.

Residents can dump unwanted items Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop off will continue on Sunday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to noon.

Residents are asked to unload their own items at the drop-off site at 610 Webster Ave. A waiting line will be set up along the north side of Webster Ave; residents should approach the line from Lake St. Signage will be posted.

A gate attendant will check proof of North Mankato residency.

Masks are required during drop-off.

There will be no curbside appliance pickup or sharing tent.

Items not accepted include motor oil, batteries, tires, hazardous waste, remodeling materials, brush, and non-electric or gas refrigerators.

For questions, call (507) 625-4141.