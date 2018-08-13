North Mankato Stand-Off Ends With Arrest After Nearly Four Hours
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 13, 2018 @ 5:47 AM
A man was arrested and jailed Friday night after a stand-off with police in North Mankato that lasted nearly four hours.

Fifty-nine-year-old Scott Douglas Johnston is facing felony charges for allegedly pointing a gun at two girls.  North Mankato Police responded to the incident at around 8 p.m. and tried to make contact with Johnston, who had been last observed fleeing to the back of his residence.

Officers were initially unable to establish any communication with Johnston and addition law enforcement agencies were called to assist.

Johnston was taken into custody at the Nicollet County Jail at  11:55 p.m.  He faces possible felony charges of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

