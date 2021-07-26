North Mankato urges water conservation

North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water by following an every-other-day watering strategy.

The city is requesting that residents in Lower North water lawns on even days, while residents in Upper North water on odd days. Residents are also asked not to water lawns between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and let lawns grow longer.

The city also recommends checking for and repairing leaks in irrigation lines, water softeners or heaters, and toilets. Running full dishwasher and laundry loads is also suggested.

North Mankato created the strategy in response to a request from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which notified water supplies and utilities that the state is in a “drought warning phase,” which is anticipated to continue until at least the third week of August.

For more information, visit North Mankato’s website.