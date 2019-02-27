North Mankato Woman Accused Of Assaulting Boyfriend With Knife, Lamp

A North Mankato woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly threatened her boyfriend with a knife and broke a lamp over his head.

Morgan Ann Cassman, 26, is charged in Nicollet County Court with felony 2nd-degree assault in with a dangerous weapon for the February 25th incident.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the North Mankato home where Cassman and the victim lived together for a domestic assault complaint. Cassman, who had blood on her face and hands, told police her boyfriend had choked and hit her earlier in the evening on a bed in the basement. She said any cuts her boyfriend suffered were because she’d hit him with a lamp in self-defense, according to the complaint.

Cassman’s boyfriend said he had been sleeping and woke up because he’d been hit with a lamp. He showed police a large bump on the back of his head, according to the complaint. The boyfriend said Cassman was angry because she believed he’d cheated on her. He told police she then retrieved a carving knife from the kitchen and used it to pop an air mattress, then cut his arm. Court documents say police found several defensive cuts and wounds to his forearm and upper chest. The victim also had a laceration on his thumb, and accused Cassman of biting it, according to the complaint.

Cassman denied using a knife, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators found a punctured air mattress and a 12-inch knife with blood on it in a garbage can, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Cassman had a red mark on her back, but no other signs of injury.

Cassman is also facing gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and 5th-degree assault. She has a previous domestic assault conviction in Blue Earth County from 2017.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook