North Mankato woman appointed to MNsure Board

(St. Paul, MN) – A North Mankato woman has been appointed to the MNsure Board by Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Stephanie Stoffel will begin her term Tuesday, serving as a Small Employer Representative.

Stoffel has years of IT experience and is currently the Vice President of Technology at Scholarship America. She will bring her experience to the MNsure Board and work to enhance its technology capabilities to better serve Minnesotans.

Stoffel has served on the Board of Directors for a number of non-profits, including the Greater Mankato Area United Way. She received her Bachelor of Science from Minnesota State University Mankato, and has completed work towards a master’s degree in telecommunications from St. Mary’s University.

Her term will expire May 5, 2023.