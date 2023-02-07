North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges

A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday.

Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.

A criminal complaint says a man who is dating Baker was working at his home in a detached garage when the power went out. The victim went back to the house to check the power and found the doors locked. He discovered the electrical breakers were off when he got inside, says the complaint.

Court documents say the victim restored power and found Baker in a bedroom closet, holding a purple knife. Baker allegedly walked toward the victim while pointing the knife at him.

The victim left his home and called police. Officers discovered Baker in a closet in the man’s home, according to the charging document. She allegedly had a knife in her front pocket, four knives in her purse, and a purple knife and a sword in the closet. The criminal complaint says Baker confirmed she’d used the purple knife to threaten the victim.

The responding officer also noticed the victim had a black eye. The victim told police Baker had thrown a placard at him earlier that day and caused the injury.

The victim said Baker had been using methamphetamine. The complaint says she sent texts to the victim while officers were on the scene. Her texts included “indications of overdosing on methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

Baker has previous convictions for violating a harassment or restraining order and stalking.