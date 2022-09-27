North Mankato woman injured in crash involving alcohol, says patrol

The state patrol says a North Mankato woman was injured Monday evening in a crash involving alcohol in McLeod County.

A crash report says an SUV driven by Teresa Kay Focht, 59, was westbound on 120th St when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with the ditch just before Highway 22.

Focht was transported to Glencoe Regional Health with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was detected in her system.