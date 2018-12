A North Mankato woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 169 between Kasota and Mankato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at around 10:39 p.m. Thursday night.

Valerie Marie Schugel, 31, was southbound on Highway 169 in a 2005 Dodge Caravan that that crashed into the cable median barrier after swerving to avoid deer.

Schugel was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

