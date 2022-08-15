North Mankato woman suffers serious injuries in ATV crash

A North Mankato woman suffered serious injuries in an ATV crash Sunday.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an injury crash on the river embankment adjacent to Elenor St in South Bend Township just before 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says two people were riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment when they were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill towards the river.

Investigators say initial information showed that Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato, was operating the ATV, and Joshua Michael Wieland of rural Mankato, was a passenger. Police say Bode suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Wieland declined medical treatment at the scene, but has since been hospitalized.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.