North Mankato’s annual Party on the Prairie Fall Festival this weekend

North Mankato’s annual fall festival is set for this weekend.

Party on the Prairie at Benson Park will be Saturday, October 1 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The free community event includes a corn pit, scarecrow walk, face painting, bounce house, hayrides, and fall food and drinks.

Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy live music from Matt & Laurel, Dave Sandersfeld, and Watermelon Slush.

Individuals or families and businesses can also submit a scarecrow for the Scarecrow Walk. Scarecrows can be created between Noon to 2 p.m. and everyone in attendance will get to vote for their favorite scarecrow in the walk. Prizes will be awarded for the best scarecrows in the individual/family category and the business category.