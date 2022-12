North Mankato’s annual children’s Christmas celebration is this weekend.

Bells on Belgrade, in its 8th year, is on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held on the 200 block of Belgrade Ave.

The celebration includes trolley rides, carolers, reindeer games, and crafts. Children can visit Santa and receive a free goodie bag and book.

Bells on Belgrade is followed by the Winter Wonderland Parade at 6:30 p.m.