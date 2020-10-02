North Mankato’s Fall Leaf Collection Begins

North Mankato has begun is fall leaf collection program.

City crew will be out picking up leaves, and will continue until all leaves are picked up, or until the weather prevents collection. The program is free of charge for North Mankato residents.

Residents should do the following during collection:

Rake leaves onto the boulevard (the city does NOT pick up leaves in bags)

Bring brush, twigs, branches, or bagged leaves to compost at 600 Webster Ave

Do NOT rake leaves into the gutter

Do NOT put sticks and brush on the boulevard

Do not co-mingle leaves and brush



To be notified when trucks will be in your neighborhood, sign up for notifications through Nixle by texting 56003 to 888777.

