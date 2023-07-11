North Mankato’s Music in the Park starts Thursday
July 11, 2023 12:53PM CDT
North Mankato is again hosting free its summer concert series.
Music in the Park will take place Thursdays in July and September from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wheeler Park. A food stand will be on-site.
Attendees can bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a free community night with local music talent.
Here’s the schedule for 2023:
• July 13th: Joe Tougas & Associates
• July 20th: In the Bind
• July 27th: DW3
• September 7th: Watermelon Slush
• September 14th: Bee Balm Fields
• September 21st: Sawyer’s Band
• September 28th: Rain Kings