North Mankato’s Music in the Park starts Thursday

North Mankato is again hosting free its summer concert series.

Music in the Park will take place Thursdays in July and September from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wheeler Park. A food stand will be on-site.

Attendees can bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a free community night with local music talent.

Here’s the schedule for 2023:

• July 13th: Joe Tougas & Associates

• July 20th: In the Bind

• July 27th: DW3

• September 7th: Watermelon Slush

• September 14th: Bee Balm Fields

• September 21st: Sawyer’s Band

• September 28th: Rain Kings