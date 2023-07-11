River 105 River 105 Logo

North Mankato’s Music in the Park starts Thursday

July 11, 2023 12:53PM CDT
Bass Guitar

North Mankato is again hosting free its summer concert series.

Music in the Park will take place Thursdays in July and September from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wheeler Park.  A food stand will be on-site.

Attendees can bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a free community night with local music talent.

Here’s the schedule for 2023:

July 13th: Joe Tougas & Associates
July 20th: In the Bind
July 27th: DW3
September 7th: Watermelon Slush
September 14th: Bee Balm Fields
September 21st: Sawyer’s Band
September 28th: Rain Kings

 

 

