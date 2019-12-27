North Riverfront to temporarily close for annual Dakota Memorial Ride

(Mankato, MN) – A portion of Riverfront Drive will close temporarily Thursday for the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.

The ride honors the 38 Dakota warriors executed in Mankato in 1862.

The horseback ride will begin at 9 a.m. in Land of Memories Park, continuing onto Highway 169, and exiting onto North Riverfront.

The northbound and southbound lanes of North Riverfront between Main and Plum streets will be closed for approximately two hours while the riders are at the monument site at Reconciliation Park.