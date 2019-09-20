Now You Can Be Sexy Mr. Rogers for Halloween

Here’s something no one asked for: a sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween costume.

Lingerie company Yandy’s is selling an outfit called the “Nicest Neighbor,” which is a risqué version of the signature tie and sweater worn by the late children’s TV icon – though, as FOX News points out, “this one is cropped to show off the wearer’s midriff, and has a plunging neckline, which the tiny tie tucks into.” Also, Fred Rogers’ grey dress pants are replaced with hot pants.

A few years back Yandy got in hot water for a sexy “Handmaid’s Tale” costume.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook