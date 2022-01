St. Peter has a new mayor.

Shanon Nowell was sworn in at the Monday, January 10 St. Peter City Council meeting.

Nowell, who has served on the council since 2020 was elected in November. She ran against incumbent Chuck Zieman, who was elected mayor in 2015, and fellow council member Ed Johnson.

Darrell Pettis, Ben Ranft, and Dustin Sharstrom were also sworn in as council members at Monday’s meeting.