Numbers spike for Minnesotans in intensive care for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/SMN) — The number of Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 has jumped for three straight days to the highest levels yet.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 166 patients in intensive care units as of Monday, up 11 from a one-day high of 155 set Sunday and a high of 135 set Saturday. A total of 396 patients were hospitalized, up 23 from Sunday.

The state’s count of confirmed cases rose by 571 to 7,234. Minnesota’s death toll rose by nine to 428. Out of that total, 345 deaths have been in residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Blue Earth County reports 50 cases of COVID-19, an increase of four from the previous report.

In Cottonwood County, nine new confirmed positive cases were reported, bringing the total number to 37. The patients ranged in age from 21 to 43.

One new case was reported in Brown County; public health says the 9th case in the county is a person in their 90’s.

Nobles County cases have pushed past the 1,000 mark after MDH confirmed 71 new cases of the virus for a total of 1,011.