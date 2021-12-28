Numerous vehicles slide off icy roads and roll on Monday morning

Cars sliding off icy roads and rolling into ditches was a common activitiy in southwestern Minnesota on Monday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

At 9:12 a.m. on Dec. 27, a Nissan Frontier driven by Lusvinia Vessas Vargas, age 30, of Manassas, Virginia was westbound on Highway 14, in Lincoln County. Near mile marker 2, Vargas left the road and rolled the vehicle. Vargas was transported to the Tyler hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

About 45 minutes later, at about 10:05 a.m., Hannah Michelle Larson, age 22, of Inver Grove Heights, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Highway 212 in Renville County. Near the intersection with 545th Street, Larson slid off the road and rolled into the ditch. Larson was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the Glencoe Hospital. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Lake Fire Department and ambulance assisted at the scene.

Just a few minutes after that crash was called in, at 10:16 a.m., Ella Rebecca Nickel, age 17, of Jeffers, was driving a Ford Ranger northbound on Highway 71, in Cottonwood County. A few miles north of Windom, she slid off the road and rolled her vehicle. Nickels was transported to the Windom hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.