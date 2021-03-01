Nupa Mankato owner says rent increase has forced closure

Nupa Mankato says it has permanently closed its current Mankato location due to a rent increase.

“We are permanently closed at this location,” reads Facebook post from the restaurant. We will look for another location. ”

In conversation with customers on the social media platform, owners said rent had increased by 80%, a number that was met with outrage by fans of the Mediterranean restaurant.

Property tax records show the retail space is owned by AH Development in Rochester, where Nupa’s original restaurant is located.

The property is currently listed on Showcase.com for rent, with North Rock Real Estate as the listed agent.

The commercial real estate firm has offices in Rochester and the Twin Cities, and offers property management and brokerage services.