NWS Watching Potential for Weekend Winter Storm

Minnesota could be in line for a tournament snowstorm.

It’s still too early to bank on it happening for sure, but the National Weather Service (NWS) is watching for the potential of a strong a winter storm moving through the Upper Midwest this coming weekend.

“People are strongly urged to stay tuned to the weekend system as several hazards may arise from it,” the NWS Twin Cities says in its Monday morning forecast discussion.

In short, some computer models are suggesting snow and a wintry mix in the southern half of Minnesota while other models push the heavy snow into northern Minnesota, bringing mostly rain to the southern half of the state.

“If the northern solution occurs, then there is a possibility of rain leading to river flooding. If MN and WI receive snow, a wintry mix, and and strong winds, then travel will be especially dangerous,” the NWS Twin Cities adds.

This week marks the 75th annual Minnesota State Boys’ Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with games being played Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

If the storm strikes this weekend, it could impact Saturday’s championship games, which are scheduled to be played at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at one computer model showing the potential for snow in the southern half of Minnesota. The timing, strength and storm track will undoubtedly change over the next five days, so don’t take this as anything more than a possibility.

The NWS Twin Cities says the more southerly storm track, which would bring snow to the metro, is the more “sensible” track at this point.

Before the weekend storm system arrives, a weaker system will migrate through the Central Plains with some accumulating snow for Nebraska and Iowa. Southern Minnesota looks to be grazed by the storm but the bigger impacts are currently forecast to stay to the south.

