NYC Hires It’s Very First “Rat Czar”

Job creation is so important these days, so it was great to see that the city of New York recently fill a newly created job. It comes with a really cool title and a great salary and is perfect for anyone who doesn’t mind working with a bunch of rats — actual rats. NYC hired its first-ever “rat czar,” who will be in charge of taking care of the city’s rat problem. Kathleen Corradi, a former teacher whose knowledge and expertise of rats isn’t quite known to anyone, was chosen to create a rat mitigation plan, while working with city agencies to detect rats, cut off their food sources and exterminate them. Mayor Eric Adams says, “Kathy has the knowledge, drive, experience and energy to send rats packing and create a cleaner more welcoming city for all New Yorkers.” Corradi adds, “I look forward to sending the rats packing.”